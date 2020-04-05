LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $204,315.47 and approximately $57,404.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00341938 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000944 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047565 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009000 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

