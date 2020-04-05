Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $350.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.48 and its 200-day moving average is $389.25. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $545,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.