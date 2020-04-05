Loki (LOKI) One Day Volume Hits $32,065.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Loki has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $32,065.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,791.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.02120283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.03436417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00597631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00787269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00483863 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014738 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,122,612 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

