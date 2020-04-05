Loom Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.43 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Kucoin, Poloniex and Coinbe. Loom Network has a market cap of $14.10 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.02573692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200587 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,986,624 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, GOPAX, Tidex, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Coinbe, IDEX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Upbit, DragonEX, Allbit, Binance, Hotbit, Bittrex, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.