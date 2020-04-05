Loopring Hits Market Cap of $28.38 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, OKEx, IDAX and OTCBTC. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and $2.98 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,382,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Upbit, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, DragonEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitbns, YoBit, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Gate.io, IDEX, IDAX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

