Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $269.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $807,996.86 and approximately $269.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

