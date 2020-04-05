Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $809,402.90 and $712.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

