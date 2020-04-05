Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. Luminex has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Luminex’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $21,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

