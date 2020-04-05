Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $163.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.10. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

