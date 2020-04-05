LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, KuCoin, Coinone and Bitrue. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.02570439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00200919 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, Bitrue, KuCoin, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

