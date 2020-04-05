Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

