Lunyr 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00008921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Binance and Liqui. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2.39 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.02560740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00200550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, BiteBTC, BigONE, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

