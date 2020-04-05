LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $377,492.32 and $4,376.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 9,356,054 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,590 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

