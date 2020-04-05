Lympo 1-Day Volume Tops $15,058.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Allbit, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $15,058.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 118.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Allbit, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

