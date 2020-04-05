LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

