M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,849,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

