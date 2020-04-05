Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Avnet worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,109,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after acquiring an additional 980,434 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

NYSE:AVT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

