Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of D. R. Horton worth $21,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

