Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,045 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Kilroy Realty worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

