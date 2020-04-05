Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

