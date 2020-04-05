Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 15,451 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,333,210,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AutoZone by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $790.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $970.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,100.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.86.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.