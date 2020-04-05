Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 47,461 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

REXR opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

