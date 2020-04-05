Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 496 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,883.88.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,230.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,574.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,876.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

