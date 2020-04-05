Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 628,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Oasis Petroleum worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459,049 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 721,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

OAS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

