Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

