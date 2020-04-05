Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of GCI Liberty worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

