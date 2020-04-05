Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.43 Million Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of PTC worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,625,000 after buying an additional 49,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PTC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

