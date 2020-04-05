Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $19.41 Million Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,612 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBD opened at $11.73 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

