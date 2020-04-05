Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $20.05 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,467 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

