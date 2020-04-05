Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $20.41 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of US Foods worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

