Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.22 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 147,303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

DAL opened at $22.48 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

