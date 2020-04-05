Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.81 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.