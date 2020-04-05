Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.60 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

