Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.69 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 353.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

