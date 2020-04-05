Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra cut their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

