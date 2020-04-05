Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.90% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 295,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 324,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 24.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $461.32 million for the quarter.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

