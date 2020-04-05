Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $19.53 Million Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTCT stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The business had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

