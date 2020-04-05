Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 121,200 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $13,256,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.07.

DECK opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.30. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

