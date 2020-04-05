Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 124,880 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9,606.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Varian Medical Systems worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,816,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,892 shares of company stock worth $5,427,400. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

