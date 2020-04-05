Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,484 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 108.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.63 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

