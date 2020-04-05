Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 88,675 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 369.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,992,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $114,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $146.78 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

