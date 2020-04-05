Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.