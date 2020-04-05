Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 164.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of HD Supply worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 639.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Longbow Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

