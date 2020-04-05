Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $19,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

