Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1,709.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Alaska Air Group worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 59,321 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,965,000 after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,289,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

