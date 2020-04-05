Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Graco worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,656 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Graco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

