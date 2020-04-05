Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $228.02 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

