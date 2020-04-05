Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 402,570 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402,570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Community Bank System worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.86. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

