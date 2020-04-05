Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 46,192 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

