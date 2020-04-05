Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,760 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,815,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,775,470. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.